Indian Super League 2020 | Eze thunderbolt denies Hyderabad FC

Man of the moment: Eze, centre, hogged the limelight with a sensational strike.

02 December 2020 22:19 IST

The Jamshedpur defender’s strike cancels out Santana’s goal

A bullet strike from Stephen Eze five minutes from time earned Jamshedpur FC a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Wednesday.

The defender’s thunderous drive from just inside the penalty area cancelled out Aridane Santana’s opener for Hyderabad early in the second half.

Peter Hartley could have won it for Jamshedpur in the dying minutes, but his header from close range flew over the bar.

The evening ended in agony for Hyderabad when coach Manuel Marquez was shown a red card for entering the pitch. The side will also be fretting over a hamstring injury to mainstay Santana, that resulted in the striker being stretchered off in the 80th minute.

Going into the match, much depended on Hyderabad’s and Jamshedpur’s abilities to feed their respective target men, Santana and Nerijus Valskis. But neither player received the service he would have liked. The Hyderabad trio of Halicharan Narzary, Liston Colaco and Mohammed Yasir buzzed early on, but couldn’t find Santana. Valskis cut a frustrating figure too, unhappy with his teammates’ habit of hoofing the ball upfield aimlessly.

Jamshedpur’s first chance came when Hyderabad goalie Laxmikant Kattimani was forced to tip over a fine first-time shot by Jackichand Singh on 24 minutes. Just before half-time, Hyderabad came close through Narzary, who cut in from the left-flank and drilled a shot that went off the far post.

Hyderabad broke the deadlock on 50 minutes when Santana bundled in a rebound after Jamshedpur goalie Pawan Kumar made a mess of Narzary’s shot from the edge of the box.

Controversy

With 20 minutes left, controversy erupted when Jamshedpur was denied an equaliser. Kattimani tried to fist an incoming free-kick but it hit Santana and boomeranged into the goal. The referee disallowed it after deeming Hartley offside, but subsequent replays showed otherwise.

Eze, however, ensured that Jamshedpur wouldn’t leave the pitch without a share of the spoils.

The result: Hyderabad FC 1 (Santana 50) drew with Jamshedpur FC 1 (Eze 85).