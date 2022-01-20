Euro leagues | Stunning comeback by Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester

20 January 2022 21:47 IST

Manchester United shades Brentford; Valencia holds Sevilla

Steven Bergwijn scored two goals deep into stoppage time to snatch Tottenham a dramatic 3-2 win at Leicester in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Netherlands forward looked to have earned a draw for Spurs by driving home from close range in the fifth minute of added-on time, yet there was more drama to come.

Soon after the restart, Leicester lost possession, Harry Kane played a perfectly weighted ball behind the Leicester defence and Bergwijn ran onto it, rounded goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and converted his shot off the post from an acute angle in the seventh extra minute.

Kane had scored his customary goal against Leicester — it’s now 18 in 17 matches against the team from the Midlands — to equalise for Tottenham in the 38th, cancelling out the 24th-minute opener by Patson Daka.

James Maddison then looked to have won it for Leicester after surging into the penalty area and sending in a shot that deflected into the net off sprawling Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga in the 76th.

Turnaround

Manchester United staged a second-half turnaround as goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford earned a 3-1 win at Brentford to boost the team’s top-four ambitions in the Premier League on Wednesday.

United stayed in seventh place, but is only two points behind fourth-place West Ham in the race for Champions League qualification.

A depleted Sevilla was held to a 1-1 draw by Valencia on Wednesday, leaving Real Madrid four points clear at the top of La Liga.

Sevilla had the chance to close the gap to two points by winning its game in hand at Mestalla but Goncalo Guedes’ equaliser on the stroke of half-time earned Valencia a share of the spoils. A Mouctar Diakhaby own goal had given Sevilla an early lead.

The results: Premier League: Leicester 2 (Daka 24, Maddison 76) lost to Tottenham 3 (Kane 38, Bergwijn 90+5, 90+7); Brentford 1 (Toney 85) lost to Manchester United 3 (Elanga 55, Greenwood 62, Rashford 77).

La Liga: Celta Vigo 2 (Hugo Mallo 29, Lorenzo 38) bt Osasuna 0; Valencia 1 (Guedes 44) drew with Sevilla 1 (Diakhaby 7-og).