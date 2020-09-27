Euro Leagues | Hoffenheim halts Bayern’s run

Completing formalities: Andrej Kramaric scores Hoffenheim’s fourth in its shock win over Bayern Munich.

Berlin

27 September 2020 22:08 IST

VAR gives a draw to Newcastle and victory for Real Madrid

European champion Bayern Munich suffered its first defeat since December when its 23-match winning run was ended by a shock 4-1 Bundesliga defeat at Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Hoffenheim, the current league leader, raced into a 2-0 lead with early goals by defender Ermin Bicakcic and striker Munas Dabbur.

Although Joshua Kimmich gave Bayern a lifeline just before the break, Croatia international striker Andrej Kramaric netted a second-half goal and converted a late penalty to seal the win.

Tottenham fell foul of the Premier League’s newly adopted interpretation of defensive handballs, conceding a penalty deep into stoppage time to draw 1-1 at home to Newcastle.

A header by Newcastle substitute Andy Carroll struck the outstretched arm of Eric Dier inside the area and the referee awarded a penalty after viewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Chelsea claws back

In Saturday’s late match, free-spending Chelsea came from 3-0 down to salvage a 3-3 draw at newly-promoted West Brom.

Callum Robison pounced on errors from Marcos Alonso and Thiago Silva to fire twice beyond Willy Caballero, who replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea goal. Kyle Bartley then made it 3-0 to the Baggies, who had lost their opening two games back in the top flight.

Mason Mount got the comeback started to a swerving long-range effort. Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi then swept home 20 minutes from time after a neat one-two with Kai Havertz. And Tammy Abraham secured a point in stoppage time when he rolled in the rebound after Sam Johnstone had parried Mount’s initial effort.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid had good reason to approve of the video assistant referee.

A handball that had gone unnoticed on the field was spotted by the VAR near the end of Madrid’s match at Real Betis on Saturday, sending Sergio Ramos to the spot to convert an 82nd-minute penalty and take a 3-2 victory in Seville.

The results: Premier League: Sheffield United 0 lost to Leeds 1 (Bamford 88); Tottenham 1 (Moura 25) drew with Newcastle 1 (Wilson 90+7-pen).

LaLiga: Eibar 1 (Kike 48) lost to Athletic Bilbao 2 (Lopez 40, 87); Osasuna 1 (Torres 38) lost to Levante 3 (Melero Manzanares 41, Roger 77, Morales 81); Atletico Madrid 6 (Costa 9, Correa 47, Felix 65, Llorente 72, Suarez 85, 90+3) bt Granada 1 (Jorge Molina 87).

Serie A: Spezia 1 (Galabinov 31) lost to Sassuolo 4 (Djuricic 12, Berardi 64-pen, Defrel 66, Caputo 76); Hellas Verona 1 (Favilli 57) bt Udinese 0.

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim 4 (Bicakcic 16, Dabbur 24, Kramaric 77, 90+2-pen) bt Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 36)

Saturday: Premier League: Burnley 0 lost to Southampton 1 (Ings 5); West Brom 3 (Robinson 4, 25, Bartley 27) drew with Chelsea 3 (Mount 55, Hudson-Odoi 70, Abraham 90+3).

LaLiga: Elche 0 lost to Real Sociedad 3 (Portu 55, Januzaj 77-pen, Lopez 90+4); Real Betis 2 (Mandi 35, Carvalho 37) lost to Real Madrid 3 (Valverde 14, Emerson Aparecido 48-o.g., Ramos 82-pen).

Serie A: Cagliari 0 lost to Lazio 2 (Lazzari 4, Immobile 74); Sampdoria 2 (Quagliarella 8, Colley 18) lost to Benevento 3 (Caldirola 33, 72, Sau 88); Inter Milan 4 (Lautaro Martţnez 45+2, Ceccherini 52-og, Lukaku 87, D’Ambrosio 88) bt Fiorentina 3 (Kouame 3, Castrovilli 57, Chiesa 63).

Bundesliga: Schalke 04 1 (Uth 90+3) lost to Werder Bremen 3 (Fullkrug 22, 37, 60-pen).