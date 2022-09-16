Erling Haaland is Premier League Player of the Month in August

In his first five games for Manchester City, Erling Haaland has scored nine goals. Only former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has scored more goals (10) in a single month in the Premier League

Reuters
September 16, 2022 17:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File picture of Erling Haaland celebrating a goal for Manchester City in the Premier League. The Norwegian was adjuded August’s Player of the Month | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for August after scoring nine goals in five games in a brilliant start to his career in England.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haaland, 22, bagged a brace on his league debut against West Ham United and scored once at Newcastle United before hitting consecutive hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest as City won four of their opening five games.

The Norwegian, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund, beat competition from Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard as well as Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic among others to win the award.

Second to Suarez

According to Opta, only former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has scored more goals in a single month in the Premier League, with 10 goals in December 2013.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am delighted to win this award for the first time – it was an incredible start of the season for the team and I am grateful to everyone who voted," Haaland said in a statement.

"We all wanted to hit the ground running this season, so winning four games out of five was a great start for us in what is the most challenging competition in the world. I am happy to have played my part by scoring goals.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Hopefully, I can continue to support the team... and carry on our strong start to the season."

City are second in the league standings after six games with 14 points, one behind leaders Arsenal. They will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
soccer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app