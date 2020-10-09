East Bengal ropes in Fowler

Robbie Fowler.

Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation, the new conglomerate managing the legacy club, announced the appointment of Liverpool FC legend and former England striker Robbie Fowler as the head coach for its maiden venture Hero Indian Super League.

“It is a two-year contract as of now but we hope to have a long, fruitful and trophy-laden collaboration. Robbie comes in with a wealth of experience, having played with and against the best,” H.M. Bangur, managing director of Shree Cement, said.

The 45-year-old last managed A-League side Brisbane Roar FC and helped it to the play-offs and fourth spot in the league.

East Bengal support staff: Head coach: Robbie Fowler, Assistant coach: Anthony Grant, Indian assistant coach: Renedy Singh.