Dybala in, Paredes out for Argentina friendly against Italy

Paulo Dybala, however, had a poor season with Juventus as he scored only 10 goals in 28 Serie A appearances. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

May 21, 2022 13:24 IST

Friendly football match between the two nations is on June 1

Striker Paulo Dybala was in the Argentina squad for the friendly against Italy on June 1 at Wembley Stadium. The recovering Leandro Paredes was left out on Friday. Advertisement Advertisement The Copa America champion faces the European champion in a match that is expected to help Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni make up his mind on who to take to the World Cup in Qatar. Italy did not qualify for the World Cup. Dybala was a doubt to be among Argentina's forwards as he is set to leave Juventus after a poor season. He scored 10 goals in 28 Serie A appearances. Paredes, one of the key Argentina players in recent years, underwent surgery in April for pubalgia. The doctors at his Paris Saint-Germain club expected him to be out two months.