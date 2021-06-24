Delta variant reported during Euro 2020: Danish officials

Copenhagen

24 June 2021 16:27 IST

At least three people who attended the game between Denmark and Belgium tested positive for the virus

Danish health officials have urged soccer fans who attended the European Championship game between Denmark and Belgium on June 17 to be checked for the coronavirus after they found at least three people who later tested positive for the delta variant.

Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that about 4,000 people sat near those who tested positive.

Denmark has reported 247 case of the variant since April 2.

