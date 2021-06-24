FootballCopenhagen 24 June 2021 16:27 IST
Comments
Delta variant reported during Euro 2020: Danish officials
Updated: 24 June 2021 16:27 IST
At least three people who attended the game between Denmark and Belgium tested positive for the virus
Danish health officials have urged soccer fans who attended the European Championship game between Denmark and Belgium on June 17 to be checked for the coronavirus after they found at least three people who later tested positive for the delta variant.
Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that about 4,000 people sat near those who tested positive.
Denmark has reported 247 case of the variant since April 2.
Read more...