De Gea and Lingard are Manchester United’s heroes

London

20 September 2021 00:05 IST

West Ham rues missed penalty as the team loses 2-1 to Manchester United

Jesse Lingard scored a stunning late goal and David de Gea saved a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United beat West Ham United 2-1 in a dramatic Premier League match on Sunday.

Substitute Lingard hit a thumping shot into the top corner in the 89th minute against his former club but West Ham was awarded a penalty moments later for a handball by defender Luke Shaw.

Mark Noble stepped up to take the penalty immediately after coming off the bench but De Gea guessed correctly and dived to turn his spot-kick away.

Advertising

Advertising

West Ham had gone ahead on the half-hour mark with a deflected strike from Said Benrahma but the visitors responded five minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo side-footing a Bruno Fernandes cross at Lukasz Fabianksi and following up to tap the ball into the net.

It was Ronaldo’s fourth goal in three games after netting twice on his second debut for the club against Newcastle United and once in the 2-1 Champions League defeat at Young Boys on Tuesday.

The results: Premier League: Brighton 2 (Maupay 35-pen, Welbeck 50) beat Leicester 1 (Vardy 61); West Ham 1 (Benrahma 30) lost to Manchester United 2 (Ronaldo 35, Lingard 89).

LaLiga: Mallorca 0 drew with Villarreal 0.

Serie A: Empoli 0 lost to Sampdoria 3 (Caputo 31, 52, Candreva 70).

On Saturday: Premier League: Aston Villa 3 (Cash 66, Digne 69-og, Bailey 75) beat Everton 0.

LaLiga: Atletico Madrid 0 drew with Athletic Bilbao 0; Elche 1 (Lucas 33) drew with Levante 1 (Morales 55); Alaves 0 lost to Osasuna 2 (Garcia 23, Roberto Torres 29-pen).

Serie A: Salernitana 0 lost to Atalanta 1 (Zapata 75); Inter Milan 6 (Martinez 6, Skriniar 30, Barella 34, Vecino 54, Dzeko 63, 68) beat Bologna 1 (Theate 86).