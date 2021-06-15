C.R. Viswanathan passes away in Chennai

Chennai

15 June 2021 10:37 IST

C.R. Viswanathan, former president of Tamil Nadu Football Association and vice-president of All India Football Federation, passed away in Chennai on Tuesday.

CRV, as he was affectionately called, is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

He was instrumental in the construction of the Nehru Stadium in Chennai in 1993, which hosted the Nehru Cup International tournament in the same year and later the SAF Games in 1995.

