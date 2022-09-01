Copa Libertadores final set for 3rd straight all-Brazil affair

Since Argentina’s River Plate won the Copa Libertadores in 2018, only Brazilian teams have captured the most prestigious club tournament in South America

AP Sao Paulo
September 01, 2022 13:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Arturo Vidal celebrates Flamengo’s 4-0 drubbing of Velez Sarsfield. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Copa Libertadores final is set to be an all-Brazilian affair for the third year in a row after this week’s first leg of the semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flamengo crushed Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield away 4-0 on Wednesday. Striker Pedro scored in the 32nd, 61st, and 83rd minutes. Everton Ribeiro also netted for the Rio de Janeiro club in the last minute of the first half.

Palmeiras lost 1-0 to Athletico Paranaense but the defending champions are still the favorite to advance for a likely rematch of last year’s final on Oct. 29 in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Athletico’s hard-fought win came thanks to a goal by Alex Santana in the 23rd minute. It was Palmeiras’ first defeat in this year’s edition of the Copa Libertadores.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The second legs will be played next week.

Palmeiras beat Flamengo 2-1 in last year’s decider. In the previous edition, the Sao Paulo team beat its local rival Santos 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Since Argentina’s River Plate won the Copa Libertadores in 2018, only Brazilian teams have captured the most prestigious club tournament in South America. Flamengo beat River in 2019 in the latest final with a non-Brazilian team playing the decider.

One Brazilian team will surely be at the Copa Sudamericana final, too. Sao Paulo will face Atletico Goianiense on Thursday. On the other side of the bracket, Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle beat Peru’s Melgar 3-0 in their first leg on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sport
soccer
Brazil

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app