Conference League: Spurs share honours with Rennes

Firing away: Roma skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini nets one of his two goals in the Italian’s team rout of CSKA Sofia.

RENNES (France)

17 September 2021 22:51 IST

Mourinho’s Roma runs riot against CSKA Sofia

Substitute Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s equaliser allowed Tottenham Hotspur to come away with a 2-2 draw from its trip to France to play Rennes in the new Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Loic Bade’s own goal had given Spurs the lead in Brittany but Flavien Tait equalised and Gaetan Laborde put Rennes ahead in the 72nd minute. That lead was swiftly cancelled out by Hojbjerg.

The Conference League is the new third-tier of European club competition and features just one team from each of the continent’s biggest leagues. Roma is Italy’s representative and Jose Mourinho’s side thumped CSKA Sofia 5-1.

Leading from the front

Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini netted twice for Roma with Stephan El Shaarawy, Gianluca Mancini and Tammy Abraham also scoring. Union Berlin lost 3-1 at Slavia Prague.

Important results:

Group C: Roma 5 (L. Pellegrini 25, 62, El Shaarawy 38, Mancini 82, Abraham 84) bt CSKA Sofia 1 (Carey 10).

Group E: Slavia Prague 3 (Bah 18, Kuchta 84, Schranz 88) bt Union Berlin 1 (Behrens 70).

Group G: Rennes 2 (Tait 23, Laborde 72) drew with Tottenham 2 (Bade 11-og, Hojbjerg 76).