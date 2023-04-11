ADVERTISEMENT

Colaco on the prowl as ATK MB powers past Gokulam Kerala

April 11, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 03:57 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Colaco’s first goal resulted from a shoddy piece of defending by Abdul Hakku. The pass from Hugo Boumous was put firmly into the roof of the net by Colaco from just inside the box.

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Colaco, who scored a brace, in action against Gokulam Kerala. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Colaco scored only once in the ISL this season. But on Monday, within a space of 21 minutes, he scored twice and lovely goals both to power the recently-crowned ISL champion ATK Mohun Bagan to a thumping 5-1 victory against Gokulam Kerala in the Super Cup football tournament.

The ATKMB team management must be pleased not just with the result but the way one of its main players got back amongst the goals. Colaco’s first goal resulted from a shoddy piece of defending by Abdul Hakku. The pass from Hugo Boumous was put firmly into the roof of the net by Colaco from just inside the box.

His second goal came off a stunning long-ranger, after receiving a splendid long ball, from ATKMB’s own half, by Ashish Rai. Then, at the stroke of half-time, Boumos made it 3-0, as he beat the Gokulam defence and goalkeeper after receiving a through ball from Nassiri.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nassiri himself struck in the injury time, but before him, Manvir Singh had scored, off an assist from Boumos. Gokulam’s lone goal came from a header by Sergio Mendigutxia. The host was outplayed by a clearly superior side.

The result:

ATK Mohun Bagan 5 (Liston Colaco 6 & 27, Hugo Boumous 45, Manvir Singh 63, Kiyan Nassiri 90+4) bt Gokulam Kerala 1 (Sergio Mendigutxia 71).

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US