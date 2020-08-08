Champions League | City cashes in on Real’s errors

Brilliant: Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-rang stunner gave Juventus fans something to cheer about.

MANCHESTER

08 August 2020 21:52 IST

Ronaldo’s brace not good enough for Juve; Sarri sacked

Manchester City reached the Champions League quarterfinals after beating Real Madrid 2-1 (4-2 on aggregate) at home on Friday, with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus taking advantage of dreadful defensive errors.

City will next face Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon), which knocked out Juventus despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace. The Italian side’s elimination saw manager Maurizio Sarri being sacked after one season in charge.

Stealing a goal

Real, trailing 2-1 from the first-leg, made a disastrous start, gifting Sterling a ninth minute opener because of Varane’s mistake.

City ’keeper Ederson, ould do nothing when Karim Benzema rose to power home a superb pin-point cross from Rodrygo.

Later, Varane’s attempted header back to ’keeper Courtois was too weak and an alert Jesus flick it in.

At Turin, a 2-1 win was not enough for the Serie A champion as the French side reached the quarterfinals on away goals. Lyon went ahead early from a penalty before Ronaldo levelled from another spot kick.

The Portuguese superstar put the home team ahead as he found space for a shot and blasted a goal from 25 metres, but it was not enough.

The results: Manchester City 2 (Sterling 9, Jesus 68) bt Real Madrid 1 (Benzema 28). Manchester City win 4-2 on aggregate; Juventus 2 (Ronaldo 43-pen, 60) bt Lyon 1 (Depay 12-pen). 2-2 on aggregate, Lyon win on away goals.