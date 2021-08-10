Chennaiyin FC sign Polish midfielder Ariel Borysiuk

Ariel Borysiuk. Photo: Special Arrangement

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has signed former Bundesliga midfielder Ariel Borysiuk on one-year deal ahead of 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season, the Club announced on August 10.

Poland's Borysiuk, with 350 club appearances in his 14-year long professional career, will be joining CFC following a two-year spell at Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok.

In 2011-12, he made 12 Bundesliga appearances for FC Kaiserslautern.

The arrival of Borysiuk is expected to bring in valuable experience and additional depth to CFC's midfield alongside Rafael Crivellaro, who has already extended his stay with the club this season.

“I am very excited about joining the club. It's a new experience for me to play outside of Europe and I'm looking forward to it. I promise that I will do my best so that we can have wonderful moments together," Borysiuk said.