Champions League | Do-or-die for Barca

London

08 December 2021 04:08 IST

All four teams in Group G still in with a chance to advance

Barcelona’s first Champions League campaign without Lionel Messi in nearly two decades may come to an end in the group stage if it doesn’t find a way to beat Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

It would be the first time since the 2003-04 season that the Catalan club didn’t play in the knockout stage of the competition.

Barcelona is second to Bayern in Group E, and two points ahead of third-place Benfica.

But a draw or a loss in Germany would allow Benfica to advance with a home win against already eliminated Dynamo Kyiv.

Villarreal can advance in Group F on Wednesday if it avoids defeat at Atalanta, which will move on with a win.

In Group G, Lille, Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg can still advance, with Lille and Salzburg needing draws.

Lille is at Wolfsburg and Salzburg plays Sevilla.

Titleholder Chelsea will be looking to clinch first place in Group H.

Chelsea is tied on points with Juventus and is ahead courtesy of a superior head-to-head record.