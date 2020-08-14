Champions League | Manchester City starts with favourite tag

London

14 August 2020 22:46 IST

But coach Guardiola not ready to underestimate Lyon

Manchester City may finally have a marquee victory in the knockout stages of the Champions League after seeing off Real Madrid, but Pep Guardiola sounded a warning about City’s quarterfinal opponent Lyon. “I just spoke with the scouting department about Lyon and they told me to be alert,” warned Guardiola.

The French side also showed what it is capable of in taking four points from a possible six against City in the group stages last season.

Bar Sergio Aguero’s absence, City has a clean bill of health. Defensive problems could still prove its undoing as they did in losing nine times in the Premier League this season.

Converted midfielder Fernandinho is starting at centre-back at 35, while doubts remain over who Guardiola will trust at left-back when Benjamin Mendy returns from suspension for the quarterfinals.

Lyon’s days as France’s dominant team have become a distant memory but it should not be underestimated in Saturday’s clash.

Really, just being at the ‘Final Eight’ in Lisbon is a bonus for Rudi Garcia’s team.

“We wanted to get to the ‘Final Eight’ in Lisbon and here we are,” said Garcia, after ousting Juventus.

“We are the outsiders now but that suits us.”

Only once before has Lyon made it beyond this stage: in 2009/10 it beat Liverpool at Anfield in the group stage, stunned Real Madrid in the last 16 and then defeated Bordeaux before losing to Bayern in the semis.