CCFC lets match slip out of grasp

23 February 2020 22:30 IST

Chennai City FC (CCFC) had the match pretty much in its grasp but let go rather tamely to draw with Aizawl FC 1-1 in the Hero I-League here on Sunday.

As has been the story in the tournament, CCFC’s conversion in the final third continued to be poor, and it paid the price for it.

CCFC moved up two places to sixth with 16 points from 13 matches while Aizawl remains in 10th position with 15 from 13.

CCFC’s next home match is on March 29. In its next match, CCFC will meet Indian Arrows on February 28 in Mumbai.

The result:

Chennai City FC 1 (Katsumi Yusa 40) drew with Aizawl FC 1 (Rochharzela 52).