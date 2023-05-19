ADVERTISEMENT

CAFA under-20 Championship to be broadcast on SportsCast’s YouTube channel

May 19, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

The Central Asian Football Association under-20 Championship will see teams from Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan take part in the competition

S. Dipak Ragav

SportsCast India will broadcast the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) under-20 Championship to be played in Tajikistan on its YouTube channel from May 21 to May 28. The tournament will see teams from Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan take part in the competition. The matches will be played at two venues: TALCO Arena, Tursunzade and CSKA Stadium, Dushanbe.

Aditya Mohanty, CEO and Co-founder of SportsCast India said, “We would like to thank CAFA for providing us with this unique opportunity of broadcasting the CAFA U-20 Championship on our YouTube channel. It will allow our viewers, our subscribers, and fans from India to watch some of the most exciting footballing action from the Central Asian region.”

Rohit Ramesh, director at SKA Sports said, “I would like to congratulate and thank the leadership at the Central Asian Football Association, who have been very professional and forward-thinking in all our discussions which was led from our side by Sudhir Menon Director at Ska Sports, the Central Asian region is a hotbed for footballing talents and we can look forward to some exciting football matches.”

Sudhir Menon, Director at SKA Sports added, “We are very delighted for this partnership with a Regional Association as distinguished as CAFA, I would like to thank Mr. Polat Allagulyyev, Head of Media and Marketing at CAFA for spearheading the discussions and for bringing the collaborations to fruition. After the recently concluded South East Asian Games in Cambodia, the CAFA U20 Cup will now be a major competition for SportsCast to showcase to Indian audiences.”

