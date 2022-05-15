Bundesliga: Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski score in farewell Dortmund and Bayern appearances

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (not in pic) score in their last ever games in Bundesliga before the 2022 summer transfer window on May 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: @433/instagram

May 15, 2022 05:06 IST

Borussia Dortmund official bid goodbye to goal machine Erling Haaland, who will join in the footsteps of his father Elfie Haaland to the Etihad stadium when joins Manchester City later in 2022 summer transfer window

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored on his last game for the German club as they beat Hertha Berlin 2-1 on Saturday in the season finale, forcing their opponents into a relegation playoff.

Haaland scored with a penalty to level the score at 1-1 with his 86th goal in his 89th match in all competitions since 2020, as Dortmund finished runners’-up to champions Bayern Munich.

The Norwegian will join Manchester City next season in a multi-year deal reportedly worth up to 300 million euros. Hertha took the lead with an 18th minute penalty, after Ishak Belfodil was brought down in the box and the Algerian stepped up to convert the spot kick himself.

Dortmund, bidding farewell to several players as well as long-time sports director Michael Zorc, took a long time to react.

But Dortmund eventually got a penalty of their own for a hand ball by Marvin Plattenhardt, and Haaland, who also scored on his debut in the Bundesliga, scored on his final appearance for the club to make it all square.

Youssoufa Moukoko’s superb low shot in the 84th that went in off the post snatched the three points for the hosts as Hertha finished in 16th following a dramatic stoppage-time winner for VfB Stuttgart over Cologne that lifted them to 15th and safety.

Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern, club’s sports director says

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has informed the club’s boss that he wants to leave and not extend his contract with the German champions, Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of Bayern’s final game of the Bundesliga season at VfL Wolfsburg, Salihamidzic confirmed widespread reports that the Bundesliga’s second-highest all-time scorer could be on his way out despite having a contract until 2023.

The player has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

“I spoke with Lewa. In that discussion he informed me that he does not want to accept our offer to extend the contract and that we would like to leave the club,” Salihamidzic told Sky Germany.

“He said he wants to do something else. But our position has not changed. The fact is he has a contract to June 30, 2023.”

The 33-year-old Pole joined in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund and has won the German league title every year since then as well as the Champions League in 2020.

A crowd favourite, the forward was on target in Saturday’s season-ending 2-2 at VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga to take his tally to 35 league goals as he won the league’s top scorer trophy for the fifth consecutive season.

He also scored 13 goals in this season’s Champions League.

Salihamidzic said so far there had been no talks with other clubs. Barcelona coach Xavi, when asked about Lewandowski on Saturday, refused to comment on the media reports but said the age of a player was not a problem.

“I am not going to talk about Lewandowski now,” when asked about the player’s age. “But I should remind you, I agreed to sign Dani Alves at 38. All we care about is the professional mentality.

“Players are taking better care of themselves. Age isn’t a priority. If they improve us, that’s what’s important.”

Lewandowski’s goals helped Bayern win their 10th successive league title but they were eliminated early in the German Cup and crashed out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals.