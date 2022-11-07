Brazilian Coutinho's World Cup hopes in danger due to muscle injury

November 07, 2022 12:37 IST

File picture of Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho training with Aston Villa | Photo Credit: AP

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho will miss their next two games and could be out for longer due to a quadriceps injury, manager Unai Emery said, casting doubt on the Brazilian's availability for the World Cup.

Coutinho, 30, sealed a permanent switch to Villa from Barcelona in the close season following a successful loan spell but the playmaker has not scored or provided an assist in 12 league matches.

He was absent from Sunday's 3-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United and will miss Thursday's trip to Old Trafford to face United again in the League Cup and Sunday's visit to Brighton & Hove Albion in the league.

Not going to play until World Cup

Emery confirmed Coutinho was sidelined due to a quad issue.

"I don't know how long it'll be but, today (Sunday), he couldn't play and he's not going to play until after the (World Cup) break," he told the Birmingham Mail.

"He's not going to play on Thursday or Sunday because he's injured and he's out longer."

Brazil head coach Tite is set to announce his 26-man squad for the November 20 to December 18 World Cup in Qatar later on Monday.

Coutinho made his debut for Brazil in 2010 and has earned more than 60 caps but his disappointing form this season has led to doubts about his place in the squad.

