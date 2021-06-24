Brazil edges Colombia amidst controversy

Taking advantage: Roberto Firmino (No. 20) heads in Brazil’s equaliser even as the Colombians dropped guard waiting for the referee’s whistle.

Rio De janeiro

24 June 2021 21:38 IST

Peru rescues a draw against Ecuador, leaving both with a chance to progress

Brazil trailed for the first time in eight games on Wednesday but responded with a controversial equaliser before netting a dramatic winner deep into stoppage time for a 2-1 victory over Colombia in the Copa America.

Brazil went behind in the 10th minute thanks to a wonder strike from Luis Diaz.

Juan Cuadrado swung in a cross from the right and Porto midfielder Diaz leapt acrobatically to volley an overhead kick past a helpless Weverton.

Brazil was forced to chase the game and it had most of the ball and almost all the chances, though Colombia did an excellent job of closing it down in the final third.

The hosts eventually got an equaliser with 12 minutes remaining, though it came in controversial circumstances.

Referee involvement

With Brazil on the attack the ball hit referee Nestor Pitana and as Colombia’s players paused expecting him to order a drop ball the Argentine allowed play to continue.

Brazil took full advantage as Roberto Firmino headed home a cross from the left, with goalkeeper David Ospina letting the ball squirm through his hands on the night he tied Carlos Valderrama as Colombia’s most capped male player with 111 appearances.

Their protests after the equaliser led to 10 minutes of stoppage time being added, and in the 100th minute of the match Casemiro headed home from a corner to give Brazil the win.

In Goiania, Peru scored two goals in the second half to rescue a 2-2 draw against Ecuador.

Ecuador scored twice in the opening 45 minutes with Renato Tapia putting through his own goal midway through the first half and Ayrton Preciado finishing off a free kick seconds before the break.

However, Peru stormed back into contention in the second half with Gianluca Lapadula scoring after 49 minutes before setting up Andre Carrillo to equalise five minutes later.

The result means both teams can still progress into the last eight of the tournament.

The results: Group B: Ecuador 2 (Tapia-og 23, Preciado 45+3) drew with Peru 2 (Lapadula 49, Carrillo 54); Brazil 2 (Firmino 78, Casemiro 90+10) bt Colombia 1 (Diaz 10).