Bipin puts Mumbai City in final

Bipin, left, fires in Mumbai City FC’s winner. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Bipin Singh scored in the final minute of the regulation time to help debutant Mumbai City FC beat local favourite Mohammedan Sporting SC by a solitary goal in the first semifinal of the 131st Durand Cup, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai will take on either ISL champion Hyderabad FC or Bengaluru FC in the title clash on Sunday.

Bipin, one of the finest wingers in the business, found the net after an excellent combination between Scottish forward Greg Stewart and Lallianzuala Chhangte provided him with the opportunity.

Sporting started on a breezy note and dominated the action in the first quarter. Though Mumbai found its way back in the second, it could not create the chance to find the lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The change of ends saw the teams showing more purpose but a goal remained elusive as the teams struggled to finish the few openings happening in the boxes.

Mumbai had one good chance in the 60th but the Sporting goalkeeper Zothanmawia came up with a spectacular save as Stewart tried to curl the ball past him.

Marcus Joseph had a fine chance in the 65th minute to put Sporting in the lead and it was the Mumbai custodian Phurba Lachenpa’s turn to send the ball out of harm’s way.

Just when the match appeared to be headed for extra time, Bipin converted to decide the match in the Islanders’ favour.

The result: Mohammedan Sporting SC 0 lost to Mumbai City FC 1 (Bipin Singh 90).