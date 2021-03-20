Euro Leagues | Bayern blanks Stuttgart

Berlin

20 March 2021 22:13 IST

Lewandowski on fire again with a hat-trick

Defending champion and league leader made light of the 12th minute sending off of Alphonse Davies to completely outplay Stuttgart 4-0 with Robert Lewandowskileading the line with a first-half hat-trick.

Erling Braut Haaland’s 90th minute strike salvaged a 2-2 draw for Borussia Dortmund at Cologne.

The results: Bundesliga: Werder 1 (Mohwald 45) lost to Wolfsburg 2 (Sargent 8-og, Weghorst 42); Colonge 2 (Duda 35-pen, Jakobs 65) drew with Dortmund (Haaland 3, 90); Bayern Munich 4 (Lewandowski 17, 23, 39, Gnabry 22) bt Stuttgart 0; Eintracht Frankfurt 5 (Andre Silva 2, 41, Andrich 35-og, Kostic 39, Chandler 90+2) bt Union Berlin 2 (Kruse 7, 45+3).

LaLiga: Athletic Bilbao 1 (Berchiche 9) drew with Eibar 1 (Kike 17).

Serie A: Crotone 2 (Messias 33, Simy 41-pen) lost to Bologna 3 (Soumaoro 62, Schouten 70, Skov Olsen 84).

Friday: Premier League: Fulham 1 (Andersen 38) lost to Leeds 2 (Bamford 29, Raphinha 58).

LaLiga: Real Betis 2 (Fekir 70, Juanmi 75) bt Levante 0.

Serie A: Parma 1 (Pelle 16) lost to Genoa 2 (Scamacca 50, 69).

Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld 0 lost to RB Leipzig 1 (Sabitzer 46).