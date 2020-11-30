Arsenal slumps to yet another defeat

Doing it for Diego! Napoli’s Dries Mertens, sporting an Argentina-style shirt as a tribute to Diego Maradona, fires in his team’s third goal against Roma

LONDON

30 November 2020 22:20 IST

Napoli honours Maradona by routing Roma; Sociedad’s winning run halted

Arsenal slumped to a fourth defeat in six Premier League games as Wolverhampton Wanderers shrugged off a worrying early injury to Raul Jimenez to claim a 2-1 win at The Emirates on Sunday.

Pedro Neto out Wolves the ahead in the 27th minute and although Gabriel headed the host level, a clever finish by Daniel Podence restored the visitors’ lead before halftime.

Ending a drought

Wolves hung on for its first league win at Arsenal since 1979 to move up to sixth in the table on 17 points, four points off the top, while Arsenal is languishing in 14th spot with 13.

Napoli, playing in Argentina-style shirts as a tribute to the late Diego Maradona, demolished AS Roma 4-0 in Serie A on another poignant evening on Sunday.

Lorenzo Insigne put Napoli ahead with a sublime free kick and celebrated by running halfway across the pitch to collect and kiss a shirt with Maradona’s name on it.

Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens and Matteo Politano added three more goals in the second half to hand Roma its first defeat of the season on the pitch in all competitions.

As with all other Serie A matches, the game was preceded by a minute‘s silence for Maradona, who enjoyed seven remarkable seasons at Napoli, and the game stopped in the tenth minute for a round of applause.

La Liga leader Real Sociedad’s six-game winning streak ended on Sunday as it was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Villarreal.

Sociedad is on top with 24 points after 11 games but Atletico Madrid is one point behind with two games in hand. Villarreal is third with 20 ahead of Real Madrid on 17.

The results:

Premier League: Chelsea 0 drew with Tottenham 0; Arsenal 1 (Gabriel 30) lost to Wolves 2 (Neto 27, Podence 42).

LaLiga: Getafe 1 (Angel 75) drew with Athletic Bilbao 1 (Villalibre 9); Celta Vigo 3 (Nolito 27, Baeza 81, Beltran 85) bt Granada 1 (Suarez 25); Real Sociedad 1 (Oyarzabal 33-pen) drew with Villarreal 1 (Moreno 6-pen).

Serie A: Lazio 1 (Immobile 74-pen) lost to Udinese 3 (Arslan 18, Pussetto 45+3, Forestieri 71); Bologna 1 (Soriano 45+2) bt Crotone 0; Cagliari 2 (Joao Pedro 52, Pavoletti 58) drew with Spezia 2 (Gyasi 36, Nzola 90+4-pen); Napoli 4 (Insigne 30, Ruiz 64, Mertens 81, Politano 86) bt Roma 0.

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen 0 drew with Hertha Berlin 0; Mainz 1 (Quaison 33) drew with Hoffenheim 1 (Bebou 62).