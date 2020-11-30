Angulo helps FC Goa hold NEUFC

Rising to the occasion: FC Goa goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz came up with a couple of crucial saves against NorthEast United FC.

The NorthEast side stays in second spot in the standings

Igor Angulo’s third goal of the tournament helped FC Goa record a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at Fatorda Stadium (Goa) on Monday.

A proactive FC Goa created better chances, but it was not enough to record a first win. An unbeaten NEUFC stayed in the second spot with five points from three games.

Soft penalty

NEUFC took a 1-0 lead despite FC Goa dominating the possession battle. FC Goa centre-back Ivan Gonzalez tugged on the arm of NEUFC forward Idrissa Sylla inside the box, leading to the referee awarding a soft penalty. Sylla, forced to retake the spot kick after an overeager teammate infringed, calmly converted his second attempt.

Drawing level

Just a few minutes later, FC Goa pulled level through Angulo.

The chance was created by Brandon Fernandes, who turned his marker Provat Lakra inside out to create space on the flank.

A fine cross from Fernandes was received by Angulo, who deftly slotted it past the goalkeeper with a first-time left-footed shot.

Fernandes, who has made a name for himself as an expert provider, found a clinical finisher in Angulo.

In the final minutes, Alberto Noguera nearly gave FC Goa the full three points.

A left-footed screamer from distance went past substitute custodian Gurmeet Singh, who was brought in to replace the injured Subhasish Roy. The ball, however, crashed into the sidepost and stayed out.

Gurmeet’s opposite number Mohammad Nawaz had a good day at the office, making a couple of brave, crucial saves.

The result: FC Goa 1 (Igor Angulo 43) drew with NorthEast United 1 FC (Idrissa Sylla 40).