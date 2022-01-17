Algeria stunned by Equatorial Guinea

Douala

17 January 2022 22:26 IST

Defending champion in danger of early exit from Africa Cup of Nations

Reigning champion Algeria is in danger of an early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations after a shock 0-1 defeat at the hands of outsiders Equatorial Guinea in Douala on Sunday.

Esteban Obiang’s 70th-minute goal gave Equatorial Guinea the victory and brought Algeria’s 35-game unbeaten record crashing to an end.

The 2019 Cup of Nations winner could only draw 0-0 with Sierra Leone in its opening game in Cameroon and is now left needing to beat Ivory Coast in its final Group E outing on Thursday if it is to advance to the last 16.

The Ivorians, who were last continental champions in 2015, were held 2-2 by Sierra Leone earlier and the group remains wide open but with Algeria bottom on just one point.

Meanwhile, an Equatorial Guinea side ranked 114th in the world and 28th in Africa is now well placed to reach the knockout stages for the third time.

The results:

Group F: Tunisia 4 (Mathlouthi 4, Khazri 9, 64, Jaziri 66) bt Mauritania 0.

Group E: Ivory Coast 2 (Haller 25, Pepe 65) drew with Sierra Leone 2 (Musa Kamara 55, A. Kamara 90+3); Equatorial Guinea 1 (Obiang 70) bt Algeria 0.