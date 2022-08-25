AIFF elections | Bhaichung Bhutia files fresh nomination for president's post

The 45-year-old former India captain's nomination was proposed by the Andhra Football Association (AFA) and seconded by the Rajasthan FA

PTI New Delhi
August 25, 2022 18:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian football player Baichung Bhutia. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday filed a fresh nomination for the post of president ahead of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections that are scheduled to be held on September 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 45-year-old former India captain's nomination was proposed by the Andhra Football Association (AFA) and seconded by the Rajasthan FA.

Also Read
AIFF writes to FIFA, requests lifting of ban after SC verdict

"I have filed my nomination for AIFF president's post and I feel I am the right person for the job," Bhaichung told PTI.

"I have played so many games for the country and top clubs and I also know a bit on the administrative side as I am in Mission Olympics Cell of sports ministry as well as in other committees. I want Indian football to reach new heights," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhaichung had earlier filed his nomination for the president's post and was backed by his former teammate Deepak Mandal and seconded by eminent woman footballer, Madhu Kumari.

Former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, a BJP leader from West Bengal, has also filed his nomination and is considered to be firm favourite for the top post.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Chaubey's nomination was proposed by the Gujarat Football Association and seconded by Arunachal Pradesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
soccer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app