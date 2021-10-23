2022 Qatar World Cup final venue almost complete

Doha

23 October 2021

Only systems checks and commissionings left, says official

Work on Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, which will host the 2022 World Cup final, is nearly complete, an official said on Thursday, with only systems checks and commissionings left to tackle.

“We are at approximately 98.5 percent completion,” Tamim El Abed, project manager for the stadium, told AFP.

Huge capacity

“The structural works, the civil works, the steel works, the roof works are all 100 percent complete. The remaining 1.5 percent is the testing and commissioning of the multiple systems needed for the operation of the building,” he said.

El Abed said the stadium could host 85,000 to 86,000 spectators. “Eighty thousand of those would have a totally unobstructed view of the field of play,” he said.

The Lusail Stadium is about 20km from the capital, Doha, and will host a number of matches during the tournament, including the final. It is one of eight stadiums Qatar has designated for the World Cup — the first ever in the Middle East.