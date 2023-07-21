ADVERTISEMENT

Doc Martin and Stunning Visual show out

July 21, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - PUNE:

Doc Martin and Stunning Visual showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (July 21) morning.

Inner sand.:

600m: The Flutist (Zameer) 39. Moved freely. Lord And Master (rb) 1200/600m 40. Easy. Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 42. Easy.

800m: Doc Martin (H. Gore) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Northern Singer (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Winter Agenda (C.S. Jodha), Kanya Rashi (M.S. Deora) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Wild Hammer (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Alpine Star (S. Chinoy), Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Former was one length superior. Uzi (rb), Transcend (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. They were easy. Moonlight Kiss (J. Chnoy) 53, 600/41. Pressed. Chieftain (Shelar), Empower (Saqlain) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Vincent Van Gogh (S. Kamble) 54, 600/39. Moved well. Star Gallery (Nazil) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Mastery (S. Kamble), Precious Grey (Gagandeep) 55, 600/41. Former better. Yawar (Mustakim), Wild Spirit (Aniket) 55, 600/41. Both were level. Malet Spring (Gagandeep), Blue Eyed Boy (S. Kamble) 56, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Cascade (rb), Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Pair level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Come Back Please (Prasad) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pushed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US