March 15, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

Post-COVID, the Asian Tour is back with its full calendar. No wonder, several leading names from the Tour are keen to make up for the lost time. With the second edition of the DGC Open hiking its prize-money from $500,000 to $750,000, it is not surprising to find a strong field looking to strike rich this week. When the premier event tees off at the tree-lined course of the Delhi Golf Club, the soft greens offer these seasoned professionals an opportunity to hit low scores. Last year, the hard greens made scoring difficult and eventually there was a two-way tie for the title at 7-under. For the record, Thailand’s Nitihorn Thippong beat Ajeetesh Sandhu on the first playoff hole for his maiden Asian Tour victory. Unlike the DLF Golf and Country Club course in Gurugram, which hosted the $ 2 million Hero Indian Open last month, the DGC offers a great opportunity for the home-grown golfers to do well this week. On this punishing course, where staying on the fairway is of paramount importance, the focus remains on reaching the right areas off the tee and being on the right side of the pin with measured approach shots. The greens are not as challenging as the ones witnessed during the Indian Open. As a result, even percentage play offers good dividends on this course. A strong Thai presence could well dictate the course of play this week. Thippong is back and so are a few more of his compatriots. In the mix is rising talent Sadom Kaewkanjana, fifth on the Asian Tour Order of Merit last year. Among the Indians, Shiv Kapur is back on his home course and feels optimistic about his chances. Viraj Madappa and S. Chikkarangappa are also part of the field of 138 players that includes around 50 Indians. Professionals from 35 nations are taking part in what could well be the strongest field seen in an Asian Tour event in India. Though a surprise winner cannot be ruled out, the Indian professionals will have every reason to fancy their chances.

