ADVERTISEMENT

World Test Championship ranking | India consolidates second position with five-wicket win against England

February 26, 2024 03:10 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Dubai

The hosts, led by Rohit Sharma, took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series.

PTI

Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel celebrate their win over England in the fourth Test in Ranchi on February 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

India consolidated their second spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standing following their five-wicket win against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test at Ranchi on February 26.

The hosts, led by Rohit Sharma, took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series.

India's point-percentage jumped from 59.52 to 64.58 following the hard-fought win and they further extended the gap with Australia (55%) and Bangladesh (50%), third third and fourth-placed teams, respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

England, on the other hand, are languishing at eighth with 19.44%, just a spot ahead of bottom-placed Sri Lanka, who are yet to open their account.

India have so far played eight Tests in the current WTC cycle, winning five, losing two and drawing one match.

England's 'Bazball' approach doesn't seem to have given them rich dividends with the visitors having won just three matches, while losing five and drawing one so far.

New Zealand are leading the standing with 75 percentage points and have played just four Test so far.

A total of 12 points are awarded for a win, six for a tie and four for a draw. Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points.

The top-two teams will progress to the final at Lord's in 2025.

India have reached the WTC final both the times since the format was launched. They lost to New Zealand in the inaugural championship final, while bowing to Australia in the second edition.

India have a great chance to further cement their second position if they win the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, beginning from March 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US