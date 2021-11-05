Cricket

ICC World Cup 2021 | Namibia opt to field against New Zealand

Kane Willliamson of New Zealand plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Namibia at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 05, 2021 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
PTI Sharjah 05 November 2021 15:30 IST
Updated: 05 November 2021 16:04 IST

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to field first in their Super 12 game against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Namibia made two changes to their team with Birkenstock and Scholtz coming for Jan Frylinck and Shikongo. New Zealand fielded an unchanged XI.

Teams: New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Michael van Lingen, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

