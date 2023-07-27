ADVERTISEMENT

WI vs Ind ODI series | Mohammed Siraj rested as precautionary measure, flies back home

July 27, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - New Delhi

"The right-arm pacer has a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team," the BCCI release added.

PTI

File photo of Mohammed Siraj. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been rested for the ODIs against the West Indies as a precautionary measure due to a sore ankle, the BCCI said on on July 27.

Siraj, who led the pace attack with aplomb in the Tests against the West Indies in the absence of seniors such as Mohammed Shami, flew back with the rest of the Test returnees — Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat and Navdeep Saini — after India's 1-0 series win.

"Mohd. Siraj has been released from Team India’s ODI squad ahead of the three-match series against the West Indies," a BCCI media release read.

"The right-arm pacer has a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team," the release added.

India have not named a replacement for Siraj for the three-match ODI series starting in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday.

Siraj played in both the Tests against the West Indies and claimed a five-for (5/60) in the second match in Trinidad.

In Siraj's absence, India's pace attacks now comprises Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, and uncapped (in ODIs) Mukesh Kumar.

"Siraj has been continuously playing since the IPL. Since then he has bowled in three successive Tests. He will now directly join the Asia Cup camp in NCA for tune up to World Cup," a BCCI source said on Thursday.

As reported by PTI, none of the first-team regulars, who are in the scheme of things for the World Cup, will be travelling to Ireland for a three-match T20I series.

Hence, Siraj won't be considered for selection for the upcoming assignment in Ireland and will join the team for the Asia Cup, which is being played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Since the start of the year, Siraj has played in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia.

He made vital contributions in India's 2-1 triumph at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, and took 19 wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 14 Indian Premier League games. He had also played against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship in June.

