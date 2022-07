WI vs Ind first T20I | West Indies opts to field against India; Bishnoi, Arshdeep in playing XI

Rohit Sharma with West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran after the toss during the first T20 international in Tarouba on July 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

July 29, 2022 20:03 IST

India skipper Rohit Sharma, his new opening partner Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are back in the playing XI

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field against India in the first T20 International in Tarouba on Friday. India skipper Rohit Sharma, his new opening partner Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are back in the playing XI while young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and left-arm seamer Arshdeep singh have also got a look-in. Advertisement Advertisement The Teams India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh. West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c/wk), Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul.

