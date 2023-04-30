Watch out for the 1000th IPL match

April 30, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

The Indian Premier League will reach a milestone on April 30 as the second match of the day, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, will be the 1000th match since the league started.

IPL started in 2008 after India’s success in the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup.

Mumbai Indians who have won the IPL trophy five times, and the Chennai Super Kings who have won four, are the major title winners in the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians faces Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai at 7.30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT