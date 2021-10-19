T20 World Cup first round | The Dutch would look to bounce back

Abu Dhabi

19 October 2021 22:27 IST

Take on tournament debutant Namibia

The Netherlands would look to regroup after a comprehensive loss to Ireland and open its account when it takes on tournament debutants Namibia in a must-win match of the T20 World Cup's first round here on Wednesday.

The Dutch were simply blown away by the stunning four wickets in four-balls by Ireland pacer Curtis Campher and they would hope to quickly forget the loss and post a win against Namibia in the Group-A game.

The Netherlands innings was left in disarray when Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe fell to Campher off successive balls in the 10th over.

Advertising

Advertising

Only Max O'Dowd stood tall among the ruins with a 47-ball 51 after Netherlands were reduced to 51 for six. He hit seven boundaries.

Netherlands would not want to repeat such a shoddy batting performance when they face lower-ranked Namibia, who lost to Sri Lanka in their opening fixture, as a defeat will virtually put them out of contention for next round berth.

The likes of Ryan ten Doeschate, best remembered for his incredible century against England in the 2011 World Cup, would look to score big against the Namibian bowlers and help the side win its first match.

Captain Pieter Seelaar , a veteran of 15 years in international cricket and who scored 21 against Ireland, will be another key player for the Netherlands.

For the inexperienced Namibians, skipper Gerhard Erasmus and all-rounder David Wiese, who has earlier played 24 T20Is for South Africa, hold the key.

Match starts at 3.30 p.m. IST.