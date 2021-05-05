Super Kings batting coach Hussey tests positive

Michael Hussey.

NEW DELHI

05 May 2021 03:03 IST

The sample sent for re-test reveals the same result

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the team's bowling coach L. Balaji returned positive for the virus.

This was confirmed by the IPL sources hours after the 14th edition of the T20 league was indefinitely suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

Hussey's test reports came on Tuesday. “Hussey was tested and his sample came positive. We sent it for retesting but that has also come positive," said an IPL source.

Advertising

Advertising

On Tuesday, SRH’s Wriddhiman Saha and DC’s Amit Mishra turned positive. On Monday, KKR bowlers Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier returned with positive results.