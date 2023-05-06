Pandya brothers come face to face for the first time as captains 

May 06, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Ahmedabad

The Pandya brothers — Hardik and Krunal — will come face to face for the first time as captains of their Indian Premier League (IPL) teams when the Narendra Modi Stadium hosts Sunday’s fixture between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

After winning four of its first six games, LSG stumbled midway and enters the game on the back of a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore and a washed out fixture against Chennai Super Kings, whereas Gujarat Titans leads the points table after steamrollering Rajasthan Royals.

All three of Titans’ losses this season have come at home — the last being against Delhi Capitals — and that could be an encouraging sign for LSG, which has never beaten the Titans in the IPL.

But then, it won’t be easy. Titans have a solid bowling unit, with Mohammed Shami spearheading the pace attack and wily Rashid Khan in charge of spin. Shami and Rashid are the joint highest wicket-takers with 18 scalps each.

Expectations will again be high on Rashid, who, along with his compatriot Noor Ahmad, has been Titans’ go-to-man for breakthroughs. Having returned to form in the last outing, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and captain Hardik will look to keep the momentum going.

The LSG batters have blown hot and cold this season, and, in Rahul’s absence, Quinton de Kock may finally make it to the playing XI. However, it remains to be seen whether Karun Nair gets a game.

With Jaydev Unadkat ruled out and Mark Wood yet to recover, the onus will again be on spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra.