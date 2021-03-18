ODI series loss: Raman refuses to blame bowlers

LUCKNOW

Coach says the girls were short on mental stamina and game time

The Indian bowlers may have struggled to make an impact on the placid pitches in the women’s five-match One-Day International series against South Africa, but coach W.V. Raman refuses to blame them.

Deliberate ploy

Admitting that the bowlers needed time to settle into their groove, the way left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad had done in the fifth

match, Raman said it had been a deliberate ploy to provide the kind of tracks at home that the team may come across abroad.

The plan was to take the team out of its comfort zone, make the players “adapt and adjust” against a competent opponent and find ways to perform better.

Quite pleased with the team’s batting, Raman said it could have backfired had the team become greedy in trying to build a big total, right from the start.

“It is very easy to lose a match in the first 15 overs, and look down the barrel,” said Raman, stressing the need to pace the innings according to the situation.

He would discuss the issues with the National selectors if required, Raman said, adding that the Indian players lacked “game time’ and were “understandably short of mental stamina”.

Raman, however, was confident the girls would bounce back soon.

Even though there was no information on any upcoming series after the three T20 games against South Africa, in the run-up to the World Cup next year, Raman said a lot of activities were being planned to help the players get into their rhythm and move towards peak performance.

Harmanpreet’s injury

On Harmanpreet Kaur’s injury that had seen her retire while batting in the fifth match, Raman said she had sustained a “hip adductor strain”. He was hopeful of her being fit for the T20Is.