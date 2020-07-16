No pressure on us: Holder

16 July 2020 02:18 IST

The chance to end a series win drought in England won't weigh the team down, insists the WI skipper

West Indies can make history at Old Trafford by notching up its first series win in England in 32 years, but skipper Jason Holder sought to keep his men grounded.

West Indies had last beaten England away in 1988 under Vivian Richards’ captaincy (4-0).

“There is no pressure on us; we don’t get caught up in the off-field noise,” Holder said, on Wednesday. “We are just focusing on what we need to do to win the series. Winning the first Test is just the first piece of the puzzle and we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. Yes, we have won one Test but that doesn’t change our strategy or plans. We are yet to get a 100 though we got starts and a few half-centuries. So it's more for the batters to convert and kick on to get big scores. The bowling has been pretty solid.”

Advertising

Advertising

Holder confirmed that John Campbell had recovered from the foot injury he sustained in the first Test.