NZ vs Ind test match: India 122/5 on opening day after rains wash out final session

Wellington

21 February 2020 04:30 IST

Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant were batting on 38 and 10 respectively.

Indian batsmen with the exception of Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal struggled as they scored 122 for 5 on the rain-curtailed first day of the opening Test against New Zealand here on Friday.

Thunderstorm followed by rain in the middle of the tea break washed out the final session. India were 122 for 5 then after New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field at the Basin Reserve.

The umpires decided to end the day’s play after an inspection.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson took 3 wickets for 38 runs while Tim Southee and Trent Boult got one each.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 122 for 5 in 55 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 38 batting, Mayank Agarwal 34, Rishabh Pant 10 batting; Kyle Jamieson 3/38).

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt.), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt.), Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.