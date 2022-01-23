Mithali feels too much importance given to strike rate

Mithali, right, and coach Pawar... ready for the challenge

23 January 2022 22:59 IST

‘Bat according to the situation’

India women’s ODI captain Mithali Raj downplayed the importance of strike rate, calling on her teammates to bat according to the match situation instead. The veteran batter has faced criticism in recent times for her low strike rate.

“I think too much importance is given to strike rate by you all. In the Australia [ODI] series, the decider that Australia won, Beth Mooney scored her 50 in 80-odd balls, but went on to play a match-winning innings for the team (125 n.o. off 133 balls). I believe that cricket is a game played according to the situation on the ground,” Mithali said at a media interaction on Sunday.

The Indian team will travel to New Zealand to compete in a bilateral series, which commences with a one-off T20I on February 9. A month later, the side will feature in the Women’s ODI World Cup.

Advertising

Advertising

“When we have to score 250-270, we need to have a healthy strike rate, but having said that, we will not only entirely focus on strike rate. It’s important to play an innings to win and build partnerships, and that happens not because of strike rate but because you apply and play according to the situation on the ground,” Mithali said.

The 39-year-old stated that she is yet to take a call on her future. “Let’s see how things go there (in the World Cup). Right now, my focus is on these two months. I am looking to put all my focus and energy into the NZ series and World Cup,” Mithali said.