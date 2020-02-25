Kohli named in Asia squad

DHAKA

25 February 2020 21:48 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad, which also features Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami, to take on a World XI in a two-match T20I series to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here on March 21 and 22.

The squads:

Asia XI: K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Mahmudullah.

World XI: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Nicholas Pooran, Brendan Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, and Mitchell McClenaghan.