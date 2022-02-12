KKR get Shreyas Iyer for ₹12.25 crores, Rabada bags million dollar deal from Punjab
Ravichandran Ashwin got ₹5 crore winning bid from Rajasthan Royals while Trent Boult, with his left-arm swing bowling, laughed his way to the bank with a handsome ₹8 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals
Stylish India international Shreyas Iyer predictably became the highest paid player among the marquee set with Kolkata Knight Riders making a whopping bid of ₹12.25 crore after an intense price war at the Indian Premier League auction here on February 12.
Iyer's entry in KKR fold ensures a captaincy candidate for them while the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise also got back their Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins for half the price at ₹7.25 crore.
One of the biggest gainer was South African pacer Kagiso Rabada who fetched more than a million dollar with Punjab Kings successfully buying him for ₹9.25 crore.
As it was known, senior India players had some great bids going their way with Shikhar Dhawan getting ₹8.25 crore from Punjab Kings.
Mohamed Shami was taken by Gujarat Titans for ₹6.75 crore, the same amount that Lucknow Giants paid for Quinton de Kock.