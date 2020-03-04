Jamieson gets the nod for Australia ODIs

Wellington

04 March 2020 21:46 IST

Kyle Jamieson rewarded for his recent exploits against India

New Zealand named rookie paceman Kyle Jamieson on Wednesday in a 15-man squad for the upcoming one-day series against Australia and kept faith with under-performing seamer Tim Southee.

Jamieson shone in the recent ODI and Test series sweeps over India, including a five-wicket haul in the second Test against Virat Kohli’s men.

New Zealand has not won an ODI series in Australia in 14 attempts.

Advertising

Advertising

The squad: Kane Williamson (Capt.), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Ross Taylor.