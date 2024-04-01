ADVERTISEMENT

IPL RCB vs LSG | RCB top-order needs to make an explosive start

April 01, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal

Impact player: RCB will look to Maxwell to fire on all cylinders. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The batting approach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will come under scrutiny when the side takes on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday.

In the previous outing here, RCB failed to get a move on and posted 182 for six. This proved to be woefully inadequate, as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) romped home with 19 deliveries to spare.

The RCB top order, reluctant to pull the trigger thus far, will seek to start explosively and keep that aggression right through the essay.

RCB head coach Andy Flower reiterated the need to get big totals.

“If you look around at the totals that sides have gotten, the aggression shown by all batting sides, there are big scores on offer. Particularly so with the Chinnaswamy (Stadium) being smaller, the ball travels in the air, there are big scores on offer.

“Once our big batters start scoring runs, we will see big scores,” Flower said in the press conference here on Monday.

Rahul’s availability

LSG waits on the availability of captain K.L. Rahul, who handed leadership duties to Nicholas Pooran in the last match and came on as an Impact Player.

Bengaluru lad Rahul looked fit as he batted in the nets here on Monday. Pooran clarified in the press conference that a call on Rahul’s inclusion in the eleven has not been taken yet.

Raw pace

All eyes will be on LSG fast bowler Mayank Yadav, who cranked it up to 155.6 kmph against Punjab Kings on Saturday. The tempting fare of raw pace unleashed awaits the RCB faithful.

