ADVERTISEMENT

IPL KKR vs RR | Buttler’s is one of best innings I’ve ever seen, says Powell

April 17, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KOLKATA

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Job done: Buttler sent the ball flying across the boundary line six times in his stupendous knock. | Photo Credit: AFP

More hundreds will be made, more audacious chases will be completed, but Jos Buttler’s 60-ball 107 not out and the heist it pulled off for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens will not be forgotten.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was one of the finest innings you would see in cricket’s shortest format. As is sometimes the case with great sporting performances, it wasn’t achieved by a fully fit athlete.

Buttler had an issue with his foot, revealed Rovman Powell, whose big hits in the 57-run partnership with the opener first kindled hopes of an unlikely win for Royals, which was chasing a record 224.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At one point, we thought he would miss more than one game,” said the West Indies captain about the niggle that kept Buttler out of the last IPL match.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“But the support staff and physio did a lot of work with him.”

Powell admitted Buttler’s was one of the best T20 innings that he ever saw. “I’ve seen Universe Boss Chris Gayle score some really fantastic hundreds and this is definitely in the top five.”

“To be on the winning side in a chase of (more than) 220 in a T20 game, with a ramped-up crowd at the Eden Gardens, leaves a special feeling in your mouth.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US