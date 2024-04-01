ADVERTISEMENT

IPL DC vs CSK | The result is a fair reflection of the way the teams played, says Fleming

April 01, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

S. Dipak Ragav

Getting in the groove: Delhi Capitals brought up its first win of the season. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said his team lost the plot in the PowerPlay with both ball and bat as it suffered its first defeat in the Indian Premier League season to Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the result is probably a fair reflection of the way the teams played. We were a little bit off tonight. We were slow to start in the first six overs of each innings,” said Fleming.

“I think we gave away too many in our first six when we bowled. When we batted, they were very good, created pressure, and used conditions very well.”

The former New Zealand skipper also praised Rishabh Pant’s knock and felt it made the difference. “It was excellent batting. It showed that Pant still has a lot of natural flair, and he played really well under pressure. If we had restricted them to 170, we would have walked off pretty happy. The extra 12 or 15 runs were crucial in the end.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Capitals’ pacer Khaleel Ahmed was pleased he could set up his side’s win. “I have been waiting for a match where I do well and contribute to the team’s success,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US