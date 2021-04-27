IPL 2021 | We fight the pandemic together: Morgan

Morgan was happy that Knight Riders got both their batting and bowling click against Punjab Kings.

27 April 2021 23:01 IST

‘Our support to everybody who is ill or going through tough times’

The last fortnight hadn’t been great for Eoin Morgan. He was finding runs hard to get, even as his team slid into consecutive defeats.

Monday, however, proved another day.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Punjab Kings convincingly at Ahmedabad. And he was amongst the runs, his unbeaten 47 guiding his side to victory after a wobbly start to a modest chase.

His captaincy also stood out, as he managed his bowling resources exceptionally well. And yes, he called the coin right, too.

Consistency is the key

About KKR’s win after five straight losses at IPL-14, he said it was for the first time that the team was getting everything right in the same match. “We bowled well in certain games, we batted well (in others),” he said. “In such a high-standard tournament, the performance needs to be consistent.”

About playing sport during a pandemic, England’s World Cup-winning captain said it was possible as long as it didn’t disturb what was happening in the public eye.

“When we came out of our initial lockdown period, I remember the first sport on TV was probably Australia and New Zealand with rugby union and rugby league,” he said. “Slowly the Bundesliga started and then the Premier League started. That displayed you can play sport while the country is almost in full lockdown.”

He, however, said it was not nice watching what was happening outside the players’ security bubble. “We lend our support to everybody who is ill or going through tough times,” he said. “We fight this together, no matter where in the world you are.”