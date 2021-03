Indian Premier League 2021 — Full schedule of matches, venues

NEW DELHI

Defending champion Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9.

Indian Premier League 2021 will begin in Chennai on April 9 and will be played across six venues, initially without spectators, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on March 7.

Here is the full schedule of matches

Date and Day Match Time (IST) Venue April 9, Friday Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 p.m. Chennai April 10, Saturday Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 p.m. Mumbai April 11, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 p.m. Chennai April 12, Monday Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 p.m. Mumbai April 13, Tuesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 p.m. Chennai April 14, Wednesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 p.m. Chennai April 15, Thursday Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 p.m. Mumbai April 16, Friday Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 p.m. Mumbai April 17, Saturday Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 p.m. Chennai April 18, Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 3:30 p.m. Chennai April 18, Sunday Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings 7:30 p.m. Mumbai April 19, Monday Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 p.m. Mumbai April 20, Tuesday Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 p.m. Chennai April 21, Wednesday Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 p.m. Chennai April 21, Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 p.m. Mumbai April 22, Thursday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 7:30 p.m. Mumbai April 23, Friday Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 p.m. Chennai April 24, Saturday Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 p.m. Mumbai April 25, Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 p.m. Mumbai April 25, Sunday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 p.m. Chennai April 26, Monday Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 p.m. Ahmedabad April 27, Tuesday Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 p.m. Ahmedabad April 28, Wednesday Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 p.m. Delhi April 29, Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 p.m. Delhi April 29, Thursday Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 p.m. Ahmedabad April 30, Friday Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 p.m. Ahmedabad May 1, Saturday Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 p.m. Delhi May 2, Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3:30 p.m. Delhi May 2, Sunday Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 p.m. Ahmedabad May 3, Monday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 p.m. Ahmedabad May 4, Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 p.m. Delhi May 5, Wednesday Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 p.m. Delhi May 6, Thursday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings 7:30 p.m. Ahmedabad May 7, Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 p.m. Delhi May 8, Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals 3.30 p.m. Ahmedabad May 8, Saturday Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 p.m. Delhi May 9, Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings 3.30 p.m. Bengaluru May 9, Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 p.m. Kolkata May 10, Monday Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Ridres 7.30 p.m. Bengaluru May 11, Tuesday Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 p.m. Kolkata May 12, Wednesday Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30 p.m. Bengaluru May 13, Thursday Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings 3.30 p.m. Bengaluru May 13, Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 p.m. Kolkata May 14, Friday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 7.30 p.m. Kolkata May 15, Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 7.30 p.m. Bengaluru May 16, Sunday Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 3.30 p.m. Kolkata May 16, Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 p.m. Bengaluru May 17, Monday Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30 p.m. Kolkata May 18, Tuesday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 p.m. Bengaluru May 19, Wednesday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings 7.30 p.m. Bengaluru May 20, Thursday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 7.30 p.m. Kolkata May 21, Friday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 3.30 p.m. Bengaluru May 21, Friday Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 p.m. Kolkata May 22, Saturday Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30 p.m. Bengaluru May 23, Sunday Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 3.30 p.m. Kolkata May 23, Sunday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30 p.m. Kolkata May 25, Tuesday Qualifier - 1 7.30 p.m. Ahmedabad May 26, Wednesday Eliminator 7.30 p.m. Ahmedabad May 28, Friday Qualifier - 2 7.30 p.m. Ahmedabad May 30, Sunday Final 7.30 p.m. Ahmedabad

